Section 144 in Srinagar areas as Hurriyat calls protest on Syed Salahuddin terror tag

Following the Hurriyat call for protests after Friday prayers against the US decision to label United Jihad Council chief Syed Salahuddin as a “global terrorist”, the old city of Srinagar remained under restrictions on Friday. Apprehending large-scale protests in the old city, the authorities imposed Section 144 in Nowhatta, Maharaj Gunj, Rainawari, Khanyar and Safakadal police station areas. Civilian movement was also disallowed in these areas.

Friday prayers at the Jamia Masjid at Nowhatta was disallowed, while all entry and exit points to the mosque were sealed with concertina wires. Separatist leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq who usually addresses people at the Jamia Masjid after Friday prayers was put under house arrest. In Sopore in north Kashmir, protesters clashed with forces soon after the Friday prayers.

