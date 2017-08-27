Section 144 imposed in nine districts of Uttar Pradesh

Heavy police force has been deployed at Dera’s ashram in Barnawa village in Baghpat district. (File Photo) Heavy police force has been deployed at Dera’s ashram in Barnawa village in Baghpat district. (File Photo)

Following tension in Haryana and Punjab over conviction of Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, the state government on Saturday imposed Section 144 (Unlawful Assembly) of the Criminal Procedure Code in west UP’s nine districts bordering the two states. Followers of Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh belong to many of these districts.

The nine districts include Baghpat, Bulandshahr, Ghaziabad, Gautam Budh Nagar, Hapur, Meerut, Muzaffarnagar, Saharanpur and Shamli. Agra and Mathura, have also been alerted.

Additional Director General (ADG), Meerut Zone, Prashant Kumar confirmed that Section 144 has been clamped by the district administration in the nine districts falling under Meerut zone. Heavy police force has been deployed at Dera’s ashram in Barnawa village in Baghpat district.

The ADG added that there are small ashrams of Dera in other districts as well and police are keeping a watch there. Police are also keeping a vigil on followers of Ram Rahim who live in the state. They all have been advised to maintain peace and not indulge in violence, he said.

