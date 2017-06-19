Section 144 enacted in Kaziranga National Park area

Bokakhat Sub-divisional Officer, Civil, Dhiraj Das said like in the previous years, this year too section 144 was imposed along the KNP as the water level of rivers Brahmaputra and Difloo is on the rise and most of KNP areas are submerged under water. (File Photo) Bokakhat Sub-divisional Officer, Civil, Dhiraj Das said like in the previous years, this year too section 144 was imposed along the KNP as the water level of rivers Brahmaputra and Difloo is on the rise and most of KNP areas are submerged under water. (File Photo)

Section 144 Cr P C has been promulgated along NH-37 from Jakholabondha to Bokakhat and areas near Numaligarh for free and easy movement of animals coming out of Kaziranga National Park during monsoons.

Bokakhat Sub-divisional Officer, Civil, Dhiraj Das said like in the previous years, this year too section 144 was imposed along the KNP as the water level of rivers Brahmaputra and Difloo is on the rise and most of KNP areas are submerged under water.

When the animals try to cross NH-37, that becomes their lifeline during monsoons, in search of highlands and hill tops of adjacent Karbi Anglong district. Vehicle speed needs to be controlled to 30 km per hour for the safety of the animals and to ensure that they are not hit by speeding vehicles.

“We are also getting ready to issue time card for each vehicle for movement and set up check points at various areas on the highway passing by the National Park”, the SDO said.

The order has come into effect from June 18 and would remain in force until further order, Das said here today.

Stating that heavily loaded trucks were prohibited from parking beside NH-37 between Bokakhat of Golaghat district and Jakholabondha of Nagaon district, he said every vehicle owner – public or private from the state or outside – have to control their speed and for which police along with KNP security personnel on patrol duty will strictly monitor until further order, the SDO said.

