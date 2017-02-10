Secretary to exercise CEO’s powers in her absence: CHB

office of Chandigarh Housing Board in Sector 9 of Chandigarh. Express File photo office of Chandigarh Housing Board in Sector 9 of Chandigarh. Express File photo

ASSERTING THAT chief executive officer (CEO) of the Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) had not been attending office for the last one month, the governing body on Thursday decided to delegate the CEO’s powers to the board secretary, an HCS officer. It was also decided that all committees whose chairperson is CEO, the CHB chairman would conduct the business of the committees during her absence.

IAS officer Kavita Singh who is the CITCO MD was given additional charge of CHB CEO by the administration. The board members said that she had not attended the office for one month, either due to election duty or training. The board members suggested that even otherwise when working, she visited the office only twice a week because of which the work of the board and allottees was suffering.

In October last year, Kavita had written a letter to the UT Adviser alleging that she was being bypassed in official matters of the board and the chairman shouted at her when she went to discuss an issue with him. She had requested that she might be transferred from the board.

Now, with this decision, certain powers stand delegated to HCS Shilpy Pattar, who is the secretary. The board has approved that since the CEO deals with hearing of appeal cases, misuse of property and encroachments on government land, show-cause notice hearing regarding cancellation of dwelling units due to building violations and non-payment of outstanding dues, the secretary of the board will conduct the hearing as chairperson in her absence.

Member of the board Prem Kaushik said, “Allottees are suffering because of the absence of the officer. We have been attending board meetings and ever since she joined, we didn’t see her in any of the board meetings. We can’t let people suffer, so this agenda was passed.”

“It is just that powers have been delegated to the secretary which would be exercised if the official concerned is not present at any point of time,” said CHB chairman Maninder Singh.

A senior officer of the UT Administration, however, said, “As far as I know, the CHB should be governed by some Act, which should be sacrosanct. They can’t change the provisions of the Act.” Kavita refused to comment on the issue.

