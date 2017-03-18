‘Secret son’ of Jayalalithaa gets court lashing

Madras High Court on Friday reprimanded a youth for moving a petition that claimed he is the “secret son” of the late J Jayalalithaa. Going through the documents submitted by J Krishnamurthy, including a deed of adoption, Justice R Mahadevan said he could send the petitioner to jail and directed him to appear before the Commissioner of Police on Saturday to hand over all original documents for verification. Erode-based Krishnamurthy, who sought the help of court to declare him as the son of Jayalalithaa, had demanded the ownership of her properties, including Vedanilayam residence in Poes Garden, where she lived until death.

His petition also sought a direction to the DGP to provide him security saying that he was fearing threats from V K Sasikala, AIADMK’s interim general secretary now in a Karnataka prison.

Stating that Krishnamurthy had “fabricated” the documents submitted in the court, the judge said an LKG student could identify those fabricated documents. “You attached a photo available in public domain. Do you think anyone can just walk in and initiate PIL proceedings?” the judge asked, warning him that he shouldn’t “play” with the court.

Krishnamurthy claimed he was born in 1985 and was adopted by the Erode-based Vasanthamani’s family, who allegedly worked in former Chief Minister and Jayalalithaa’s mentor M G Ramachandran’s house in the late 1980s.

