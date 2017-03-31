Second unit of Kudankulam nuclear power begins commercial operation

Kudankulam nuclear plant. (File Photo) Kudankulam nuclear plant. (File Photo)

The second unit of the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant Project (KKNPP) with a capacity of 1,000 MW became operational on Friday, giving a boost to the atomic power generation in the country. Commercial operation of the KKNPP unit is expected to take total nuclear power to 6,780 MW. The unit was connected to the grid on August 2.

The KNPP units one and two, both with a capacity of 1,000 MWs, have been built with Russian collaboration.

The first two units are built by the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd. (NPCIL), and are operated under IAEA safeguards. They are supervised by Russian specialists. Russia is expected to supply enriched uranium fuel for the plant’s entire lifetime.

The second unit increases India’s installed nuclear generating capacity to 6,780 MW.

The excavation of Kudankulam units three and four are currently in progress and are expected to begin supplying power by 2022-2023.

