Second Scorpene-class submarine launched

Minister of State for Defence Subhash Bhamre on Thursday launched the Navy’s second Scorpene-class stealth submarine at Mazagon Dockyard in Mumbai. The launch has paved the way for sea trials after which the submarine will be inducted into the Navy by the year-end.

The construction of six Scorpene submarines is going on at Mazagon Dock Shipyard Limited (MDL) with transfer of technology from France. The first of the class, Kalvari, is undergoing sea trials and is likely to be commissioned by mid-2017. The submarines would form the core of the Navy’s submarine arm.

Bhamre said Kalvari is a key milestone in self-reliance and indigenisation. “Khanderi (the second submarine) is a shining example of Make in India programme. It is a key milestone in attaining self-reliance in the vital field of submarine constructions. Building a submarine is a complex task with only a handful of countries having this capacity, and India is now one of them thanks to MDL,’’ he said. “The day is not far when MDL will be building submarines for other nations.’’

The Scorpene submarines are designed to operate in all theaters including the tropics. All means and communications are provided to ensure interoperability with other components of a naval task force. It can undertake multifarious types of missions like anti-surface warfare, anti-submarine warfare, Intelligence gathering, mine laying and area surveillance. “All equipment has been installed in the submarine, with 95% cabling and piping also being completed. Pressure testing, setting-to-work and commissioning of various systems of the submarine is currently in progress and will continue after the launching of the submarine,’’ said an MDL press release. “…the all-important safety milestone of vacuum testing was completed in the first attempt itself, and within a single day (on January 5, 2017).’’