Second Scorpene class submarine INS Khanderi to be launched today

INS Kalvari, the first of six Scorpene submarines, being set afloat in 2015. (Source: Express Archive Photo/Representational) INS Kalvari, the first of six Scorpene submarines, being set afloat in 2015. (Source: Express Archive Photo/Representational)

The second Scorpene class submarine, INS Khanderi, will be launched at the Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) in Mumbai on Thursday. Union Minister of State (MoS) for Defence Subhash Bhamre will preside over the function to commence the launch of Khanderi.

Till December 2017, the submarine will undergo rigorous tests and trials. The state-of-the-art features of this Scorpene class submarine includes superior stealth and the ability to launch a crippling attack on the enemy using precision guided weapons.

The attack can be launched with torpedoes, as well as tube-launched anti-ship missiles, whilst underwater or on surface. The Stealth features will give it an invulnerability, unmatched by many submarines. The submarine is designed to operate in all theatres, including the tropics. All means and communications are provided to ensure interoperability with other components of a Naval Task Force.

It can undertake multifarious types of missions typically undertaken by any modern submarine i.e. anti-surface warfare, anti-submarine warfare, intelligence gathering, mine laying, area surveillance etc. Khanderi is named after the Island fort of Maratha forces, which played a vital role in ensuring their supremacy at sea in the late 17th century.