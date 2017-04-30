Second phase of polio immunisation programme launched in Puducherry

The second phase of intensified pulse polio immunisation programme aimed at covering 91,500 children below five years of age in the Union territory, began Sunday. Lt Governor Kiran Bedi administered polio drops to children at a Primary Health Care (PHC) centre in Thavakakuppam village near Puducherry, while Chief Minister V Narayanasamy launched the campaign at a health centre in Nellithope Assembly constituency.

A release from the Directorate of Health and Family Welfare Services said that as many as 91,500 children (between zero to five years) will be targeted under the immunisation programme through PHCs in Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam regions.

Mobile teams have been deployed to cover children at bus terminals, railway station, and places of worship. Transit camps were also held to cover those travelling in buses with their parents, it said. Health staff would make door-to-door visits on May 1 and 2 to reach out to those who had missed the second round today, the release added.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now