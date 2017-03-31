Second phase of Gurgaon’s Rapid Metro thrown open

The Rapid Metro’s second phase, connecting Sikandarpur metro junction with Gurgaon Sector 56, was thrown open today.

The second phase of the country’s first fully privately funded metro will cover a distance of 6.6 km from Sikandarpur metro station, that is connected to the yellow line of Delhi Metro, to sector 56, also known as south extension.

It will have six stations – Sikandarpur, DLF Phase 1, sector 42-43, sector 53-54, 54 Chowk and sector 56.

The first phase of Rapid Metro having total length of 5.1 km is already operational in Cyber City, Gurgaon’s commercial hub.

With the inauguration, Rapid Metro now have 11 stations covering a total distance of 11.7 km which can be travelled in 22 minutes. The trains will be available at the frequency of 4 minutes.

Rapid Metro has fixed Rs 20 for the ride between Sikandarpur junction and sector 56 station but if anyone travel in the territories of first phase, they have to pay Rs 35.

The company sources however said that the company keeps in mind of higher paying capacities of resident living in the region.

MD and CEO of IL&FS, which runs Rapid Metro, Rajiv Banga said, “The second phase will provide easy and convenient mode of transport to the residents of new Gurugram.”

He said mass transit system is the need of the hour which would eventually reduce traffic and pollution level in the city.

The total cost of the project was Rs 2,423 crore and its construction was started in November 2013.

