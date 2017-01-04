Second edition of Satyamev Water Cup launched

Aamir Khan and Devendra Fadnavis at the event in Walkeshwar on Tuesday. Nirmal Harindran Aamir Khan and Devendra Fadnavis at the event in Walkeshwar on Tuesday. Nirmal Harindran

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis Tuesday launched the second edition of the Paani Foundation Satyamev Jayate Water Cup at a function here along with actor, producer and director Aamir Khan, his wife Kiran Rao and leading Marathi actors. Khan leads the Paani Foundation, an NGO working to combat drought in villages through water-conservation projects with people’s participation.

Speaking at the function, Fadnavis said the government was determined to keep its word to make 20,000 drought-hit villages water-neutral and promote sustainable agriculture. He added that soil conservation was a vital part of the government’s Jalyukta Shivar project.

In its second edition, the Paani Foundation announced to take its work along with its contest to 30 talukas across 18 districts. In the first phase last year, Khan and his team had worked in three talukas.

The list of drought-prone talukas shortlisted includes Purandar, Indapur (Pune district); Karanja (Washim district); Koregaon, Maan, Khatau (Satara district); Pulambri, Khultabad (Aurangabad district); Bhoom, Paranda, Kalamb (Osmanabad district); Ausa, Nilanga (Latur district); Arvi (Wardha district); Ralegaon, Kalamb, Umarkhed (Yavatmal district); Barshitakli, Partur, Akot (Akola district); Khanapur, Atpadi, Jat (Sangli district); Sangola, North Solapur (Solapur district); Kej, Ambejogai, Dharur (Beed district); Warud and Dharni (Amravati district).

Through Satyamev Jayate, the NGO organises a competition among the drought-prone villages to see who can accomplish maximum water-conversation works within a given time period.

The second edition will be held from April 8 till May 22. The three villages which leads in water-conservation works will be rewarded cash prizes of Rs 50 lakh, Rs 30 lakh and Rs 20 lakh. In addition, the top village from each taluka will get a cash prize of Rs 10 lakh.

Calling for mid-term course corrections to adopt scientific approaches to water-conservation projects, the chief minister said, “There is no scope for lowering the guard as we need to treat water as an economic commodity for which we have to continue our intense campaign and complete the projects.”

Khan reiterated the significance of people’s movement in taking ahead the Satyamev Jayate Water Cup. He also played the special title song for the water cup. The song is composed by music directors Ajay-Atul, the lyrics are by Guru Thakur and the music video has been directed by Nagraj Manjule. Aamir’s wife Kiran debuts as a singer in the title song.