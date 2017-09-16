Sec 144 imposed near Rajnath Singh’s residence

Prohibitory orders will now be in place on a one-kilometre stretch on Akbar Road. Express photo by Tashi Tobgyal Prohibitory orders will now be in place on a one-kilometre stretch on Akbar Road. Express photo by Tashi Tobgyal

Section 144 of the CrPC, prohibiting unlawful assembly of people, has been imposed near the residence of Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Akbar Road. Singh, who is an NSG protectee, faces threat from militant groups and has been provided Z-plus category security by the Delhi Police.

A senior home ministry official said Section 144 was imposed on police orders, and that the ministry did not ask for any such restrictions. Prohibitory orders will now be in place on a stretch of over 1 km on Akbar Road.

Security agencies said arrangements have been made by Delhi Police to discourage protesters from assembling on Akbar Road. In the past, there have been instances where protesters managed to barge into the home minister’s residence despite heavy security presence.

On the installation of blinkers and VIP beacon lights at the front gate, officials said there have been accidents in the past where staffers were injured. It was later decided that lights will be put up to avert such mishaps.

DCP (New Delhi) B K Singh told The Indian Express that Section 144 is imposed throughout the year in the area.

“We have not only imposed Section 144 near the residence of the Union Home Minister; it has also been imposed in the whole area because of vital installations,” he said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App