Seat-sharing talks with Shiv Sena headed in right direction: Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis. PTI photo Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis. PTI photo

Amid uncertainty over alliance with Shiv Sena for next month’s civic polls, including BMC, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday said the seat-sharing talks are going on in the “right direction”. Invoking Chhatrapati Shivaji while addressing the BJP workers in Thane, the CM said they will come to know about their “enemy” at “appropriate time.”

Watch what else is making news:

“Talks between the BJP and Sena are not confined to seat-sharing alone, but are also directed towards a definite agenda and (ensuring) transparency in public interest. “Let me tell you that the talks are going on in the right direction and the party leaders will take a proper decision in this regard,” Fadnavis told a concluding session of BJP state executive meeting in Thane.

Invoking the warrior king, he said, “You (party workers) are like the Mavlas (soldiers of Shivaji) who never bothered about who their enemy was but just took on the enemy. You will come to know about the enemy at appropriate time.” He said, “The dream of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is to free the country and state from Congress and this will be kept in mind. We don’t want the Congress to return to power again and hence we will chalk out a proper strategy.”

Ten municipal corporations, including Mumbai, Thane and Pune, will go to polls on February 21 while 25 zilla parishads in two phases on February 16 and 21. Counting of votes will be done on February 23. On distribution of tickets for elections, the CM said only those aspirants having potential to get elected and acceptable by citizens would only be given tickets.

He said BJP is trying to bring in a payment gateway for accepting funds which might include use of smart phones. In his address, Fadnavis listed various achievements of BJP governments at state and Centre. “I am not claiming that we have achieved hundred per cent, but our efforts are on and the citizens are confident and happy with our performance, which was reflected in recent mandate (on local bodies elections),” he said.