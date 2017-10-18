Search on for missing fishers with normal deployment of ships, says Indian Coast Gaurd

Representational image. Representational image.

Search operations are continuing to locate three fishermen, who went missing after their boat capsized off the Beypore coast near at Kozhikode, with normal deployment of ships, Indian Coast Guard officials said on Wednesday. “Search and rescue operations are only for three days (72 hours).. But we are continuing the search for the missing fishermen with normal deployment of ships,” they told PTI.

Officials at the Joint Operation Center (of ICG and Indian Navy) at Kochi could not confirm involvement of any ship involved in the mishap, as reported by a section of media at Kozhikode.

“We can not confirm involvement of any ship as of now.. We have no information in this regard.. A search is on,” the officials added.

Meanwhile, Kozhikode District Collector U V Jose said,”We have asked the Coast Guard and port authorities to resume search operations for the missing fishermen using advanced equipments to have a clear scanning of the deep sea.. We are yet to get any further information.”

A fishing boat with six persons onboard which ventured into the sea from Munambam near Kozhi capsized after being hit by a ship on October 11.

While two of them were rescued by fellow fishermen in the vicinity, the body of another man was recovered on October 13.

Video of the day

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App