Search for new spokespersons: BJP plans mock parliaments after PM Modi nudge

PM Narendra Modi (PTI Photo) PM Narendra Modi (PTI Photo)

Dissatisfied over the projection of the party’s stand on many issues, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has suggested new ways to groom spokespersons and propagandists for the BJP. According to sources, at the recent national executive meeting held in Bhubaneswar, Modi mooted the idea of conducting mock parliaments across the country with young minds inclined towards the BJP ideology. The party can pick and groom spokespersons from them, Modi was quoted as saying by sources in the BJP.

“More than once, the PM expressed his dissatisfaction over the party’s failure to project the achievements and initiatives of the government. He feels we need more effective people to ensure that the message reaches the ground level,” said a BJP leader. Quoting the Prime Minister’s address to party leaders at the national executive meet, the leader said: “The Prime Minister said the party should conduct model parliament sessions among young people who toe the party line or are inclined towards our ideology so that the party can groom them into effective spokespersons.”

“His idea was to have more articulate young faces who can quote figures and data to project the government’s initiatives and schemes,” the leader added. “The plan is to groom a set of professionals for the job”.

The party leadership is expected to prepare a plan to hold mock parliaments at the district and state levels to identify youths who can debate well and convey ideas effectively. Mock parliament, a simulation of parliamentary proceedings, is usually conducted as an educational tool to make students understand the working of a democratically elected government.

Sources said Modi, in his speeches, often mentions the need for the party to “propagate and promote” policies and schemes of the BJP-led government.

While addressing BJP Parliamentarians, Modi asks them to counter the Opposition propaganda and push government’s policies by reaching out to people with facts and figures. He has also directed BJP’s parliamentary cell to organise study materials and classes for the MPs to explain important bills.

The Prime Minister had earlier too expressed unhappiness over the party’s failure to propagate government schemes effectively, especially programmes like Jan Dhan Yojana, pension schemes, Mudra Yojana and crop insurance scheme. While the government and the party hold programmes to promote the BJP government’s schemes, party MPs and the cadres have been directed to campaign aggressively on schemes meant for the poor, Dalits, tribals and minorities. At the first parliamentary party meeting after the BJP’s victory in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, Modi set the tone for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, asking partymen to work relentlessly and promote the government’s initiatives for the poor. “Na mein khali baithunga, na mein baithne doonga”(Neither will I rest, nor will I let anyone else rest), Modi was quoted as saying at the meeting.

