Search for missing Sukhoi jet continues for 3rd day

The Sukhoi jet had gone missing after taking off from the Tezpur Salonibari air force station in Assam at 10:30 AM on Tuesday on a routine training sortie. The Sukhoi jet had gone missing after taking off from the Tezpur Salonibari air force station in Assam at 10:30 AM on Tuesday on a routine training sortie.

Search operations for the missing IAF Sukhoi fighter jet, with two pilots on board, continued for the third consecutive day today but there was no trace of the aircraft.

An Indian Air Force spokesperson in New Delhi said the weather was marginally better compared to yesterday but the terrain and thick foliage of the search area was a challenge to those involved in the operation.

The Sukhoi jet had gone missing after taking off from the Tezpur Salonibari air force station in Assam at 10:30 AM on Tuesday on a routine training sortie.

Su-30 and C-130 aircraft with electro-optical payload and ALH helicopters are being pressed into service as part of the massive search operation.

“Till now no breakthrough has been made in locating the aircraft and its pilots,” IAF spokesperson Wing Commander Anupam Banerjee said.

He said apart from the aerial assets, more personnel were deployed to the existing four ground parties of IAF personnel, nine teams of the Indian Army and two teams of the state administration.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now