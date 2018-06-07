Search for BJP chief in Kerala: Sangh wants state brass that can draw all communities’ support

The RSS state unit was upset with the national leadership’s decision to remove Kummanam Rajasekharan as party chief on the eve of the Chengannur by-election. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal) The RSS state unit was upset with the national leadership’s decision to remove Kummanam Rajasekharan as party chief on the eve of the Chengannur by-election. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

As uncertainty over who would lead Kerala unit of the BJP ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha election continues, leaders from the RSS and affiliated organisations have advised the BJP leadership to ensure that the new state leadership holds credibility and ability to draw support from different communities. In a meeting on Tuesday, the state leaders of Sangh Parivar said that they want the BJP’s Kerala unit to cash in on the popularity enjoyed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Lok Sabha polls, said sources.

In the discussion that was attended, among others, by P N Harikirshna Kumar, RSS state organisation secretary, P B Menon, RSS Pranta Sanghchalak and P Gopalankutty Master, Pranth Karyavahak, the leaders criticised the BJP’s local leadership for failing to keep the organisation strong and inspiring the voters, sources said. According to people familiar with the developments, expressing unhappiness over the BJP’s performance in the state, those present in the meeting said the party would not have any future unless there is a revamp of the organisation and change in leadership. The current leaders have been given adequate time to strengthen the organisations, but have failed miserably, they said.

Sources said the leaders pointed out that the BJP has strong goodwill and Modi is popular among a section of the people in the state, but the absence of a credible leadership has blocked benefits for the BJP. “Kerala is a different state with almost 48 per cent minorities and pure Hindutva will not work there. The BJP has formed governments in states like Nagaland, Meghalaya and Goa, where Christians form a sizeable part of the population. So there is something seriously wrong with the way politics is being done in the state,” a source said, referring to discussions in the meeting.

In an attempt to evolve a consensus over the new state president, the BJP central leadership is sending senior RSS leader Krishna Gopal and party secretary in-charge of Kerala H Raja to hold discussions with RSS leaders and state BJP leaders on Saturday in Kerala. The RSS state unit was upset with the national leadership’s decision to remove Kummanam Rajasekharan as party chief on the eve of the Chengannur by-election.

