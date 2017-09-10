Sealdah Express coach derailed in Jammu, no casualties reported

The train is now scheduled to depart at 23.30 pm, after another coach will be added to the train, the official added. (Representational image) The train is now scheduled to depart at 23.30 pm, after another coach will be added to the train, the official added. (Representational image)

An empty coach of the Sealdah Express, scheduled to depart from Jammu at 6.55 pm, was derailed at the Jammu Railway Station on Saturday, according to news agency PTI. An official told reporters that no one was injured in the accident. The train is now scheduled to depart at 23.30 pm, after another coach will be added to the train, the official added.

The empty boggie was derailed as it was being toed to the platform from the washing area, a railway officer said, reported PTI. However, the reason behind the derailment is still being investigated, he said.

(With inputs from PTI)

