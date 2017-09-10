Only in Express
  • Sealdah Express coach derailed in Jammu, no casualties reported

Sealdah Express coach derailed in Jammu, no casualties reported

The train was scheduled to leave from Jammu at 6.55 PM, but it will now leave at 23.30 PM, as another coach will be added to the train, said the official.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published:September 10, 2017 12:29 am
Sealdah express coach derailed, Sealdah express coach, train derailement, Jammu and Kashmir news. India news, National news The train is now scheduled to depart at 23.30 pm, after another coach will be added to the train, the official added. (Representational image)
Related News

An empty coach of the Sealdah Express, scheduled to depart from Jammu at 6.55 pm, was derailed at the Jammu Railway Station on Saturday, according to news agency PTI. An official told reporters that no one was injured in the accident. The train is now scheduled to depart at 23.30 pm, after another coach will be added to the train, the official added.

The empty boggie was derailed as it was being toed to the platform from the washing area, a railway officer said, reported PTI.  However, the reason behind the derailment is still being investigated, he said.

(With inputs from PTI)

 

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Sep 09: Latest News