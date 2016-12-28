Sealdah Ajmer Express derailment: All the train accidents reported in 2016

Rescue and relief works in progress at the site of accident where Sealdah-Ajmer Express derailed early morning near Rura railway station in Kanpur Dehat district on Wednesday. (Source: PTI) Rescue and relief works in progress at the site of accident where Sealdah-Ajmer Express derailed early morning near Rura railway station in Kanpur Dehat district on Wednesday. (Source: PTI)

The derailment of the Sealdah-Ajmer Superfast Express earlier Wednesday in Kanpur Dehat district in Uttar Pradesh is the latest in a series of train accidents that took place this year. The largest number of casualties was recorded when the Indore Patna Express derailed in UP in November, killing more than 140 people. It was the worst railway accident in six years.

Here’s a complete list of accidents this year:

December 6: At least two people were killed and 10 injured when two coaches and the engine of Guwahati-bound Capital Express from Bihar’s Rajendra Nagar Terminal derailed in North Bengal.

November 20: In what has been the worst rail tragedy in the country in recent years, over 140 people were killed and 180 others were injured when 14 coaches of Patna-Indore Express derailed during the early hours in Kanpur Dehat district.

October 5: Jammu Tawi-Pune Jhelum Express derailed with 165 Pune-bound passengers. None of the passengers were among the three injured in the accident. Nine coaches of the train, including one pantry car, a B-5 coach and S1 to S8 coaches were derailed.

September 30: The Bhubaneswar-Bhadrak passenger train and a goods train near Kathojodi station at Cuttack collided with each other causing the deaths of two GRP employees. At least 27 people were injured in the collision. According to the officials, the two trains were running on the same track and collided with each other causing derailment of two coaches.

September 20: A goods train derailed at Karunagappalli Station near Kollam causing disruption in rail traffic between Thiruvananthapuram and Ernakulam sections. Few long-distance trains coming to Thiruvananthapuram and towards Ernakulam were detained at nearby stations due to the accident.

August 28: 12 coaches of Thiruvananthapuram-Mangalore Express derailed near Karukutty station. No casualties were reported in the incident. After the incident, buses and local trains were arranged to ferry the stranded passengers to nearby towns. The cause of the derailment was unknown.

July 26: Eight children, not older than the age of 10 years old, were killed when a passenger train hit the school van carrying them at an unmanned railway crossing in eastern UP. According to the police, the impact of the collision was such that the van was thrown up in the air and landed in a nearby field.

May 19: The engine of Assam-bound Kanyakumari-Dibrugarh Express derails in Nagercoil near Kanyakumari due to a landslip caused by heavy rains. No casualties or injuries were reported in the mishap.

May 6: Seven injured in a side collision between the Chennai Central – Thiruvananthapuram Central superfast and a suburban train near Pattabiram.

May 1: Eight coaches of the Old Delhi-Faizabad Express derail near Hapur in Uttar Pradesh. Railway officials said 12 passengers were injured while police put the number between 40 and 50. No death was reported.

February 5: At least ten people injured after several coaches of the Kanyakumari-Bangalore Island Express derail near Patchur in Vellore district of Tamil Nadu. No casualties reported.

