Sealdah Ajmer Express derails: No deaths, clarifies Railways; over 40 injured

In the early hours of Wednesday morning around 5.20 am, Sealdah-Ajmer Express, passing through Kanpur Dehat district in Uttar Pradesh, derailed while it was crossing a railway bridge over a dry canal in Pukhrayan. Initial reports suggested that two passengers were killed and over 40 passengers injured in the accident when 15 of its coaches derailed, with two of them falling into the canal bed. Ministry of Railways, however, clarified that there were no fatalities so far. Rescue teams were immediately rushed to the accident site to pull out passengers from the mangled remains of the train coaches.

Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu assured that the accident would be thoroughly probed to ascertain its cause. “Personally monitoring the situation in wake of unfortunate derailment of Sealdah-Ajmer express near Kanpur. Have directed senior officials to reach the site immediately. Immediate medical help being provided to the injured. Mobilized resources,directed all concerned to ensure rescue and relief. Thorough investigation will be carried out to ascertain the cause,” Prabhu said in a series of tweets. However, Railway spokesperson Anil Saxena, when asked about the reason behind the derailment, said, “there was dense fog in the morning”. He added that financial assistance would be extended to the accident victims.

For passengers who have been safely evacuated from the train, alternate travel arrangements have been made, said Khanpur Dehat District Magistrate, Kumar Ravikant. The Railways has put out the following help line numbers for further assistance: 0512-2323015, 2323016, 2323018. At least four trains have been diverted due to debris on the track. This was the second such accident in two months. In November, nearly 150 passenger were killed and 200 injured when the Indore-Patna Express train derailed near Kanpur.

