Sealdah Ajmer Express derailment: Suresh Prabhu says he is personally monitoring situation

Union Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu. (File Photo) Union Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu. (File Photo)

Following the derailing of 15 coaches of Sealdah-Ajmer superfast express in Kanpur Dehat district, Uttar Pradesh in the early hours of Wednesday, Railways Minister Suresh Prabhu has said that he is personally monitoring the situation and has assured all necessary measures required in the wake of the accident. While railway officials have said no deaths have been reported, 43 others have been injured and taken to hospitals.

WATCH | Sealdah Ajmer Superfast Express Derails Near Kanpur: Here’s What Happened

In a series of tweets, Suresh Prabhu said that he has directed senior officials to reach the site of the accident immediately.

1/Personally monitoring the situation in wake of unfortunate derailment of Sealdah-Ajmer express near Kanpur — Suresh Prabhu (@sureshpprabhu) December 28, 2016

2/Have directed senior officials to reach the site immediately — Suresh Prabhu (@sureshpprabhu) December 28, 2016

He further added that immediate medical help was being provided to the injured and that all resources were being made available to ensure rescue and relief. He also assured that thorough investigation would be carried out to find out the cause of accident.

3/Immediate medical help being provided to the injured. Mobilized resources,directed all concerned to ensure rescue and relief — Suresh Prabhu (@sureshpprabhu) December 28, 2016 4/Thorough investigation will be carried out to ascertain the cause — Suresh Prabhu (@sureshpprabhu) December 28, 2016

He added that ex gratia will be paid to the injured and assured all the necessary measures required to help in the situation. He also assured coordination with hospitals, doctors, senior officials and local administration with regards to the situation. He also said that alternate arrangements would be made to ensure that passengers could continue with their journey.

Ex gratia will be paid to injured . All passengers are being provided with necessary assistance to ensure least inconvenience.Doing our best — Suresh Prabhu (@sureshpprabhu) December 28, 2016

Directed CRB, all Sr officials to personally ensure best possible help. Medical vans,relief vans were rushed immediately.Officers r on spot — Suresh Prabhu (@sureshpprabhu) December 28, 2016

Injured already started getting medical care,Doctors r attending to all. We r working with hospitals& dist admin to offer all possible help — Suresh Prabhu (@sureshpprabhu) December 28, 2016

We r making alternate arrangements for Passengers to continue with their onward journey and are thus taken care of Helplines to offer info — Suresh Prabhu (@sureshpprabhu) December 28, 2016

This is the second train accident in two months in the region.

