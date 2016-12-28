Latest News
Sealdah Ajmer Express derailment: Suresh Prabhu says he is personally monitoring situation

The incident happened between Rura-Metha in Kanpur Dehat in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: December 28, 2016 12:25 pm
Kanpur train accident, Kanpur accident, train accident, Kanpur train accident latest, Kanpur train accident rescue, Suresh Prabhu, railways minister, Suresh Prabhu kanpur train accident, train accident, derailment, india news, latest news, indian express Union Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu. (File Photo)

Following the derailing of 15 coaches of Sealdah-Ajmer superfast express in Kanpur Dehat district, Uttar Pradesh in the early hours of Wednesday, Railways Minister Suresh Prabhu has said that he is personally monitoring the situation and has assured all necessary measures required in the wake of the accident. While railway officials have said no deaths have been reported, 43 others have been injured and taken to hospitals.

WATCH | Sealdah Ajmer Superfast Express Derails Near Kanpur: Here’s What Happened

In a series of tweets, Suresh Prabhu said that he has directed senior officials to reach the site of the accident immediately.

He further added that immediate medical help was being provided to the injured and that all resources were being made available to ensure rescue and relief. He also assured that thorough investigation would be carried out to find out the cause of accident.

He added that ex gratia will be paid to the injured and assured all the necessary measures required to help in the situation. He also assured coordination with hospitals, doctors, senior officials and local administration with regards to the situation. He also said that alternate arrangements would be made to ensure that passengers could continue with their journey.

This is the second train accident in two months in the region.

