SDPO injured as Kurmi Samaj activists threw stones

The Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Jhargram was injured when activists of the Adivasi Kurmi Samaj today threw stones on policemen when they were prevented from blocking the railway tracks at Sardiaha in West Midnapore district today. Police sources said the activists of the Adivasi Kurmi Samaj tried to block the train movement between Kharagpur and Jamshedpur by blocking the tracks at Sardiaha but a police team led by SDPO Vivek Verma prevented them from blocking the tracks.

The activists of the Kurmi samaj threw stones on policemen. One of the stones hit the SDPO who suffered an injury in the nose, police said. Police then dispersed the activists of the Kurmi samaj from the spot. Activists of the Adivasi Kurmi Samaj area demanding that they be included in the Scheduled Tribe list.