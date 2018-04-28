Scuffles as film screening is disrupted on JNU campus

Follow Us:
Saturday, April 28, 2018
JNUSU denied the allegation and said students who were peacefully demonstrating were showered with eggs and stones to create chaos.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi | Published: April 28, 2018 5:52:44 am

The ABVP has alleged that members of the Left organisations disrupted the screening of the film, In The Name of Love, based on the ‘love jihad’ issue on the JNU campus Friday. The screening was organised by Vivekananda Vichar Manch in collaboration with Global India Foundation. ABVP alleged that students were beaten and eggs and stones were thrown at.

JNUSU denied the allegation and said students who were peacefully demonstrating were showered with eggs and stones to create chaos. “JNUSU condemns this vile act of the ABVP and complicity of the administration in creating a polarised atmosphere within the university,” they said in a statement.

According to organizers, the film focused on alleged religious conversion of girls in Kerala and the issue of love jihad. Till late in the night, both sides were filing police complaints.

