Scuffle on JNU campus over India-Pakistan match

An Iranian student studying at Jawaharlal Nehru University alleged he was beaten up by around 10 students, including an ABVP leader, at Damodar Hostel Monday night in connection with the India-Pakistan cricket match.

However, both parties later resolved the issue in presence of the hostel’s senior warden.

A security guard had also complained that he was threatened and his mobile phone was snatched from him.

JNU rector Chintamani Mahapatra said that all parties have signed a letter stating that they have resolved the matter “amicably” and that it was an “issue between two students” which was “blown out of proportion” and given “unnecessary political colour”.

