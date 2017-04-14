SC/ST Commission will be formed in Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal

AAP party convener Arvind Kejriwal. AAP party convener Arvind Kejriwal.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said a Commission will be formed here for the welfare of the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes. “Delhi government will form an SC/ST Commission for the welfare of the community,” Kejriwal said. The Aam Aadmi Party convener made the announcement while paying tributes to the main architect of the Indian Constitution Bharat Ratna Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar on his 126th birth anniversary in the Delhi assembly premises. Kejriwal paid floral tributes to Babasaheb at his life-size statue installed in the premises.

The Chief Minister’s announcement came before the upcoming Delhi civic polls scheduled to be held on April 23. A good number of people from these communities reside in the national capital. On the occasion, he also said that Ambedkar was the champion of the millions of downtrodden and deprived.

He also played an important role in drafting India’s Constitution, which is a masterpiece and best among all the constitutions in the world, Kejriwal said.

