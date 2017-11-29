SC’s ‘no’ to guidelines on enforcing penal provision in dowry cases

The Supreme Court of India (Express Photo/Premnath Pandey) The Supreme Court of India (Express Photo/Premnath Pandey)

The Supreme Court on Wednesday said it can’t frame guidelines on how to investigate cases of dowry harassment as it will amount to going beyond the statutory provisions.

Chief Justice Dipak Misra, Justice A.M. Khanwilkar and Justice D.Y. Chandrachud said this indicating it will revisit the judgement by a two-judge bench which had directed the formation of a committees to scrutinize the complaints of dowry harassment before police act on them.

The two-judge bench headed by Justice A.K. Goel had laid the guidelines to be followed in dealing with the complaints of dowry harassment.

As two amicus curiae, senior counsel V. Shekhar and Indu Malhotra, sought the stay of judgement under which the guidelines were framed, the court said it “may accept or overrule it”.

The guidelines were framed on how police should proceed in cases of dowry harrassment under Section 498A of the Indian Penal Code.

However, the court said the guidelines were not required for the implementation of startutory porovision 498A dealing with dowry harassment.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App