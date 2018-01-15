Scribe’s body taken in trash van: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah assures action

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah. (File Photo) Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah. (File Photo)

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday said he has directed officials to “take action” with regard to the reported incident in which the body of a journalist who died in an accident was carried to hospital by police, allegedly in a municipal garbage van.

“I have asked ADGP & Commissioner of Traffic & Road Safety to get a report into this incidence from the IGP of the Northern range & take action,” he tweeted in response to a tweet highlighting the incident. “I am pained to read this,” he said.

Mounesh Potharaj (28), who worked as a reporter with a local TV channel, was on his way to Gadag when his two-wheeler rammmed into a tree on Saturday night.

On coming to know about the incident on Sunday, the police, who visited the spot, shifted the body to a government hospital, allegedly using a municipal garbage van. The video of the body being carried in the van has gone viral, triggering outrage.

