Scribe murder case: CBI court takes cognizance of charge sheet

Journalist Rajdeo Ranjan. (Source: Twitter/@ANI) Journalist Rajdeo Ranjan. (Source: Twitter/@ANI)

A special CBI court today took cognizance of the charge sheet against former RJD MP Mohd Shahabuddin and six others in the murder case of Siwan-based journalist Rajdeo Ranjan, paving the way for their trial. Special CBI judge Anupam Kumari took cognizance of the charge sheet filed by the central agency against the former MP from Siwan and six others here.

The charge sheet had named eight people in connection with the murder of Ranjan, who worked with a national Hindi daily in Siwan district.

Ranjan was gunned down by motorbike-borne criminals near the busy Station Road at Siwan in north Bihar on May 13, last year.

Earlier this year, the court had taken cognizance of the charges framed against one of the accused, Sonu Kumar Soni.

Shahabuddin – a four-time MP from Siwan – was named an accused in Ranjan’s murder after the family members of the slain journalist said they suspected his involvement in the case.

