Journalist Suicide: Haryana Congress leader Gujjar, 2 others get 4-yr RI in 2009 case

THE AMBALA district court Thursday sentenced Haryana Congress leader and former chief parliamentary secretary Ram Kishan Gujjar and two others to four years rigorous imprisonment (RI) and fined them Rs.10,000 each for abetting the suicide of Naraingarh-based journalist Pankaj alias Sunny Khanna (27) in June 2009. Additional district and sessions judge, Dr Sanjeev Arya, also directed Gujjar and other two convicted businessmen, Ajit Aggarwal and Vijay Aggarwal alias Meki Lala, to pay compensation of Rs 5 lakh each (total Rs 15 lakh) to the deceased’s mother Usha Rani within a month.

Considering the convicts’ request for leniency in sentence, the judge said they were not previous convicts in any crime but they had committed a crime that was punishable up to 10 years and fine. The sentence has almost ended Gujjar’s political career as he cannot contest elections for the next 10 years, as per The Representation of People Act, 1951.

“The parents of the deceased were the actual victims of the crime… after the death of their young son, the father died in 2012 while fighting legal battle for justice and thereafter, the sister and mother of deceased have been awaiting justice,” observed the court.

Pankaj had committed suicide on June 10, 2009, by consuming sulphas tablets after leaving back a suicide note holding Gujjar, Ajit and Vijay responsible for allegedly forcing him to take the extreme step.

In a suicide note Pankaj had said, “Ram Kishan Gujjar was nursing a grudge as I had supported him at the time of winning election, but I started to accommodate my maternal uncle who is a BSP leader.” The deceased had also mentioned that the three accused had implicated him in a “fake case”.