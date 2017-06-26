Scrap NCM, Minority Affairs ministry: VHP

Days after demanding the abolition of the National Commission for Minorities, the VHP has passed a resolution seeking an “immediate scrapping of both the Minority Commission and the Minority Affairs Ministry” as the “very idea” of these institutions “gives credence to a separatist mindset”. The resolution was passed in a meeting of VHP’s Central Governing Council held at Vadtal (Gujarat) on June 24 and 25.

The VHP is an RSS-affiliated institution, many of its leaders are veteran Swayamsevaks. It is perhaps the first instance that an RSS-affiliate has demanded the abolition of a union ministry of the BJP government on the grounds that it is spreading “separatism”. Some other RSS affiliates like Swadeshi Jagran Manch are also opposing several union ministries and Niti Ayog, indicating the ongoing tussle in the Sangh Parivar.

The VHP council meeting was attended by around 250 representatives of VHP from all over the country, besides leaders of its “sister organisations”, including Bajrang Dal and Durga Vahini. Significantly, the commission’s chairperson Ghayorul Hasan Rizvi had recently said that those who support Pakistan during cricket matches should “be deported there”. Rizvi is former general secretary of BJP’s Minority Morcha.

Commenting on the VHP’s resolution, Rizvi told The Indian Express: “This is the opinion of the VHP. Minority commission works for all minorities, not just Muslims. It works to protect the rights of all minorities, including Sikhs, Jains, Christians, Buddhists.” Indicating the hardened stance in ranks of the Sangh Parivar, the VHP openly accused Rizvi of fermenting separatism. “Rizvi is implementing the agenda of separatists and strengthening the feeling of separatism in the Muslim community,” VHP joint general secretary Surendra Jain said.Jain, a veteran Swayamsevak, also slammed the decision of the commission to “start a helpline number for Muslims”, and added that “this makes one feel that the atrocities against the Muslim community have reached such proportions that the extreme step of opening a helpline for the Muslims had to be taken up”.

Jain warned that if the “Muslims do not change their mindset, they would find it difficult to celebrate Eid in future”. The resolution noted that “the Jehadis and Missionaries are not the persecuted but the persecutors,” and “with the help of the Minority Commission, they gather sympathy and carry out their anti-Hindu and anti-national activities”. It said that the NHRC is “more than enough to take care of the rights of all citizens of the country”. It contended that “the Minority Commission creates a false feeling that the Muslim and Christian communities are being persecuted”, whereas “the reality is that it is they who are responsible for the persecution of not only Hindus but on other minority communities like the Sikhs and the Buddhists”.

