Scrap allotment of MIHAN land to Patanjali: Congress

Alleging that the government giving land to the Patanjali group in the Multi-modal International Cargo Hub and Airport at Nagpur (MIHAN) was a multi-crore “land scam”, the Mumbai unit of the Congress has demanded that the allotment be scrapped.

The Congress has claimed that the BJP-led government gave 230 acres of land in Nagpur at “a throwaway price” to Patanjali Ayurved Ltd, and filed a public interest litigation (PIL) in the matter.

The party has alleged that the deal caused a loss of Rs 400 crore to the state exchequer.

“It is not just 230 acres of land. Patanjali’s website says it is likely to get 600 acres of land in all for the food park,” said Sanjay Nirupam, president of the Congress city unit, adding that the land originally fell under the Special Economic Zone of MIHAN.

“So, the cost of the land is Rs 1 crore, but it was given to Patanjali at Rs 25 lakh per acre. The entire process of transferring the land is very suspicious and is a big multi-crore land scam. E-tendering was carried out and false tenders were submitted twice. Prior to the tendering, the state had already given the land-related information and price to Patanjali,” alleged Nirupam, who is a petitioner in the PIL filed in Bombay High Court.

He further said that the Maharashtra Airport Development Company (MADC) headed by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis went ahead with the deal despite objections raised by a board member.

“The BJP, which talks of transparency, transferred the board member immediately after the land allotment decision,” Nirupam said.

The land for MIHAN has been reserved as forest land and no development activities can be permitted on it, he added.

“The land is supposed to be used for engineering and aeronautical industries, but has been given to the food park. No permission from the union government has been taken, which is in violation of the Forest Act,” Nirupam said.

