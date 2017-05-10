Bharat Scouts and Guides officer alleges sexual harassment by senior 

A Bharat Scouts and Guides officer has accused her senior of sexually harassing and threatening her, police said on Tuesday. The woman has filed a complaint with the central Delhi’s IP Estate police station and her statement is likely to be recorded before a magistrate on Wednesday, they said.

She has alleged that the accused also manhandled her and threatened her in her chamber today. The complainant has said that she was “mentally tortured” by the accused person’s “corrupt attitude”. She even alerted her seniors about it but her complaint fell on deaf ears, she told the police.

She has approached the Delhi Commission for Women too with a complaint. She said that when the accused came to know that she has approached the DCW, he allegedly manhandled her. “A case has been registered and we are looking into the matter,” said a senior police officer.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now