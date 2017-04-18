Latest News
Full text: What Scotland Yard said on Vijay Mallya’s arrest

"Vijay Mallya, 61 (18/12/1955), was arrested on behalf of the Indian authorities in relation to accusations of fraud," confirmed the metropolitan police.

The UK’s metropolitan police issued the following statement on Tuesday, confirming the arrest of liquor baron Vijay Mallya.

Officers from the Metropolitan Police’s Extradition Unit have this morning, Tuesday 18 April arrested a man on an extradition warrant.

He was arrested after attending a central London police station, and will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court later today, 18 April.

Mallya is expected to appear before the Westminster Magistrates’ Court later today. His arrest comes after Finance Minister Arun Jaitley’s recent meeting with UK authorities, where a formal request for extradition was issued as per the India-UK Extradition Treaty. Mallya, who owes over Rs 9,000 crore to a consortium of banks, fled the country last March.

  1. C
    Citizen
    Apr 18, 2017 at 5:30 pm
    Good A message for all crooks!!!!! Jaihind
    Reply
    1. U
      Uday Yadav
      Apr 18, 2017 at 5:10 pm
      Vijay Malya was arrested only because he is a Muslim. Fascist government is forcing me to return all my awards starting with Bharat Ratna.
      Reply
      1. S
        samy
        Apr 18, 2017 at 5:09 pm
        next in line is chidu karti
        Reply
        1. R
          ritaj pandey
          Apr 18, 2017 at 4:55 pm
          A slap for who says against modi....na khaunga na khane dunga
          Reply

