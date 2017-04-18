Full text: What Scotland Yard said on Vijay Mallya’s arrest

Vijay Mallya. (Express Photo, File) Vijay Mallya. (Express Photo, File)

The UK’s metropolitan police issued the following statement on Tuesday, confirming the arrest of liquor baron Vijay Mallya.

Officers from the Metropolitan Police’s Extradition Unit have this morning, Tuesday 18 April arrested a man on an extradition warrant.

Vijay Mallya, 61 (18/12/1955), was arrested on behalf of the Indian authorities in relation to accusations of fraud.

He was arrested after attending a central London police station, and will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court later today, 18 April.

Mallya is expected to appear before the Westminster Magistrates’ Court later today. His arrest comes after Finance Minister Arun Jaitley’s recent meeting with UK authorities, where a formal request for extradition was issued as per the India-UK Extradition Treaty. Mallya, who owes over Rs 9,000 crore to a consortium of banks, fled the country last March.

