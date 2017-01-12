Second Scorpene class submarine INS Khanderi launched in Mumbai

INS Khandari: The Kalvari class submarine includes superior stealth and the ability to launch a crippling attack on the enemy using precision guided weapons. (Source: Express Photo by Rashmi Rajput) INS Khandari: The Kalvari class submarine includes superior stealth and the ability to launch a crippling attack on the enemy using precision guided weapons. (Source: Express Photo by Rashmi Rajput)

INS Khanderi, second of the Scorpene class submarine, was launched in Mumbai on Thursday. The submarine, which was launched at the Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL), will undergo trials before being inducted in the Indian Navy. Union Minister of State (MoS) for Defence Subhash Bhamre was present at the function along with his wife, Bina Bhamre, who launched the submarine. Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Sunil Lanba was also present on the occasion.

The Kalvari class submarine includes superior stealth and the ability to launch a crippling attack on the enemy using precision guided weapons. The stealth features are expected to give the submarine an invulnerability, unmatched by many submarines. INS Khanderi is designed to operate in all theatres, including the tropics. All means and communications are provided to ensure interoperability with other components of a Naval Task Force, reported ANI.

INS Khanderi can undertake diverse types of missions including anti-surface warfare, anti-submarine warfare, intelligence gathering, mine laying, area surveillance and others. The features of this submarine also include the ability to launch attacks with torpedoes, as well as tube-launched anti-ship missiles, whilst underwater or on surface. INS Khanderi is named after the Island fort of Maratha forces, which played a vital role in ensuring their supremacy at sea in the late 17th century.

Khanderi is the second of the six submarines being built at MDL in collaboration with M/s DCNS of France, as part of Project 75 of Indian Navy. The first one is Kalvari which is currently completing sea trials. According to defense officials, Kalvari will soon be commissioned into the Indian Navy. The Indian Navy’s submarine arm will be completing 50 years on December 8 this year.

