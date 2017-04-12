Sexual harassment complaint filed against ScoopWhoop co-founder Suparn Pandey

Suparn Pandey. Photo: Twitter Suparn Pandey. Photo: Twitter

A sexual harassment complaint has been filed against ScoopWhoop media pvt ltd co-founder Suparn Pandey according to news agency ANI. As per a report by CatchNews.com, the complaint has been filed by a former senior executive of the organisation who has alleged that she faced harassment by Pandey over a period of two years while she was employed there.

The complainant has also accused the other two co-founders – Sriparna Tikekkar and Sattvik Mishra — of having ignored her complaints and suppressing the issue. The CatchNews report states that an FIR has been filed at the Vasant Kunj (South) Police Station in Delhi under sections 354 A (sexual harassment), section 509 (insulting the modesty of a woman), and section 506 (criminal intimidation).

This case has surfaced after The Viral Fever (TVF) CEO Arunabh Kumar was also accused of molesting a co-worker in an article written on online platform medium.com. Later, a string of posts appeared on Social Media websites like Facebook and Twitter in which more and more women leveled similar similar accusations against Kumar.

“Mr Pandey approached me after the meeting, between 8-9:30PM, when I was alone at my work desk and asked me to be less “aggressive” in my dealings with other people and learn to “pour some sugar on it.” That after that, he then got up, kissed my forehead and walked away,” the reports quotes from complainants FIR.

She complainant worked in ScoopWhoop from 2015 till 2017 and recently resigned after the co-founders allegedly threatened of defaming her in public and ruining her career.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd