Will fight this till the end, says woman

The woman, who has accused ScoopWhoop co-founder Suparn Pandey of sexual abuse, told The Indian Express that she will “fight this till the end”.

“Since June, 2016, I have consistently complained to the organisation about Pandey’s behaviour. There was no committee in place to address this till February 2017, which is why I had to take it to my seniors. When they did constitute a committee, I gave my statement, hoping for a redressal,” alleged the woman.

“I have given a statement to police and to a judge, and I am going to fight this till the end. This should not happen to anyone else. I quit my job because of this. The atmosphere at work was ruined and there was no action against Pandey. Today, the founders have come up with a statement, which is mere lip service.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now