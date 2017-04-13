ScoopWhoop co-founder accused of sexual abuse by ex-employee

Suparn Pandey. (Source: Twitter) Suparn Pandey. (Source: Twitter)

A 28-year-old former employee of ScoopWhoop has registered an FIR against the co-founder of the internet media company, Suparn Pandey, alleging that she was sexually harassed and abused by him. The case was registered on March 28 at Vasant Kunj police station, and when police started their investigation, Pandey applied for anticipatory bail, following which a Delhi court directed the investigation officer to issue a notice before arresting him. Police said they have completed their probe and are likely to submit a report before the court in coming days.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (south district) Chinmoy Biswal told The Indian Express they have registered an FIR against Pandey under IPC sections 354-A (sexual harassment), 509 (insulting the modesty of a woman) and 506 (criminal intimidation). “He applied for anticipatory bail after we started our investigation, and the court directed us to issue a pre-arrest notice five days ago before arresting him. We have recorded the complainant’s statement and will serve a notice on Pandey and others asking them to join the investigation,” he said.

The complainant, who left the company earlier this year, alleged in the FIR that “the sexual abuse and harassment was abetted by others” and that they “actively protected and sheltered the acts of Pandey”.

She said she was “subjected to extremely inappropriate comments and lewd remarks” by Pandey. She alleged that Pandey “in public commented upon my sexuality and this comment included calling me names which reflected upon my sexual orientation and my sexual preferences as well as characterised me in a certain way”.

She alleged that Pandey “was in the habit of showing up to the workplace drunk”. She alleged Pandey would “get unnecessarily close to me and touch me inappropriately and forcefully and against my wish”.

She alleged that he once told her to be less “aggressive in my dealings with other people and learn to ‘pour some sugar on it’.” She further alleged that he “then got up, kissed my forehead and walked away”, which left her feeling “disgusted” and “physically violated”.

In an official statement, the company said that “ScoopWhoop has an Internal Complaints Committee (ICC)”.

“The complaint was forwarded to the ICC immediately on receipt and the same is being inquired as per law. The company is adhering to the rules and regulations set forth by the Supreme Court of India and the law of the land against sexual harassment at workplace and the investigation is ongoing. As an FIR has also been filed separately by the complainant, and the police investigation is ongoing, we are extending full cooperation to the police to conduct a full and fair investigation into the matter. We are fully prepared to accept the findings of the investigations and dutifully take the necessary action if found guilty,” it said.

