SCO meet: Terror single most significant threat to peace, says India

Even as Beijing continues to block India’s efforts to list Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Maulana Masood Azhar as a global terrorist at the UN Security Council at Pakistan’s behest, India, Pakistan and China are coming together to fight terrorism under the rubric of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO).

Deputy National Security Advisor Rajinder Khanna is in Beijing for an NSA-level meeting of the SCO. This was the first such meeting since India became a full member of the SCO last year. Khanna went to Beijing because NSA Ajit Doval was accompanying Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the informal summit in Sochi. This will be followed by India’s participation at the meeting of the SCO counter-terrorism body, Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure (RATS), in Islamabad from May 23 to 25.

This cooperation assumes significance as China has been blocking initiatives by India as well as US, UK and France to list Azhar as global terrorist at UN Security Council. New Delhi has maintained that Azhar not being listed as global terrorist when JeM has been designated a terrorist outfit defies logic.

Sources said that at the meeting in Beijing, Khanna underlined that terrorism is the “single most significant threat” to peace and stability and reiterated Delhi’s “strong commitment” to combat this menace in all its forms. He stressed that there can be no justification for acts of terror on any grounds whatsoever.

The meeting attended by Khanna, who is Secretary of National Security Council Secretariat, was chaired by State Councillor and Minister of Public Security Zhao Kezhi. The Indian embassy in Beijing said in a statement that at the meeting, views were exchanged on ways to “strengthen the SCO cooperation in the fight against terrorism, drug trafficking and transnational organized crime”.

“They discussed the security situation in Afghanistan as well as other topical issues of regional and international importance. They also reviewed the preparations for the forthcoming SCO Summit in Qingdao on 9-10 June and the signing of outcome documents in the field of security,” it said.

This assumes significance in the wake of India and China agreeing to work on a joint economic project in Afghanistan, as decided during the informal summit in Wuhan between PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

On the sidelines, Khanna had a bilateral meeting with Zhao and they discussed law enforcement and counter-terrorism cooperation between the countries. The Deputy NSA invited the Chinese Minister to visit India. As a continuum, Pakistan is hosting the SCO-RATS Legal Experts meeting from May 23 to 25.

