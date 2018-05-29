SCO meet: India flags security challenges of Afghanistan

An Indian delegation to the Shanghai Contact Group (SCO)-Afghan Contact Group Meeting in Beijing expressed its readiness to work closely with the members of the group to bring peace and stability in Afghanistan and highlighted the security challenges it faces from terrorism “imposed from beyond its borders”.

In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Monday said three points were discussed at the meeting: the current situation of Afghanistan and its neighbouring regions; the reconciliation process there; and role of Shanghai Contact Group (SCO) and measures for cooperation between SCO and Afghanistan.

India shared its “perspectives on the security situation in Afghanistan, including security challenges posed by terrorism and extremism imposed from beyond its borders”, it said. India also extended support to the peace offer made by the Afghan President “to the armed opposition for talks in February 2018”.

