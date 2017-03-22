Science graduates to be included in Saksham Yuva scheme: Punjab Govt

The Haryana government on Tuesday decided to include science graduates in the ambit of “Saksham Yuva Scheme” from April 1. Further, the private sector will also be involved to provide job opportunities. Till now under this scheme, unemployed postgraduates were given Rs 9,000 per month in lieu of 100 hours of work.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar who reviewed the functioning of the scheme in a meeting said that the state government would be a facilitator and the private sector could engage the best available capable youth to meet their requirement.

There is a lot of demand for educated youth in the private sector and the scheme could prove very useful to cater their need, he added. The government has also decided to organise an employment fair on March 27 during the 5-day Haryana Industrial Trade Expo (HITEX)-2017 at Faridabad.

Khattar said that as many leading entrepreneurs would participate in the job fair, it should be ensured that maximum youth registered on the ‘Saksham Yuva’ portal to get employment. He also directed the Employment Department to come up with an online mechanism to provide prompt approval to the requisitions under the scheme.

