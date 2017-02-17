‘Science Express’ train flags off to create climate change awareness in India

Exhibits of eight coaches of the train are devoted to information, caste studies and materials related to various aspects of climate change. (Reuters ) Exhibits of eight coaches of the train are devoted to information, caste studies and materials related to various aspects of climate change. (Reuters )

A ‘Science Express’ train was flagged off Friday on a seven-month journey that will cover 68 stations across the country, including Agartala and Lumding in the northeast, to spread awareness about climate change.

Named ‘Science Express Climate Action Special’, with the collaborative efforts of ministries of Railways, Environment and Science and Technology, the 16-coach train will travel to Tripura and to the north bank of the Brahmaputra for the first time.

Exhibits of eight coaches of the train are devoted to information, caste studies and materials related to various aspects of climate change. The exhibitions mounted by the Environment Ministry will also showcase the underlying science, impacts, adaption activities, mitigation solutions and policy approaches in a manner that is easy to understand and interesting for not just school students but also the masses.

The focus is on what can be done at school, on roads, at home and in offices and also on the concept of lifestyle choices. A kids’ zone is set up for children from Class 4 and below to participate in fun-filled activities, game and puzzles in science, mathematics and environment.

Exhibits and activities have been put up by the Department of Science and Technology and Department of Biotechnology in the remaining eight coaches.

Since railways is focusing on clean energy, three coaches are fitted with solar panels on the roofs. The train will stop at each station for students and others to visit the exhibitions in coaches. The train will cover 68 stations ending the journey at Gandhinagar station on September 8.