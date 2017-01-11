Science City gets ‘Nobel Path’ with hand imprints of PM, laureates

The pathway at Ahmedabad Science City leading to the “Nobel Prize travelling exhibition — Ideas Changing the World — which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday evening as a part of the “Nobel Prize Series India 2017” will be named after the Nobel Prize. It will be called the “Nobel Path”. The pathway between the amphitheatre, where the inaugural ceremony was held, and the exhibition area, will have another Nobel “imprint”. The replica of hand impressions of PM Modi, along with the nine Nobel Laureates participating in the Nobel Prize Series will be placed on this path, cast in brass.

“The original impressions were taken in polymer, which will be placed indoors at the Science City while the 10 hand impression replicas in brass will be placed on the pathway between amphitheatre and the ground where the exhibition is displayed. This path will be named as the ‘Nobel Path’,” said Dhananjay Dwivedi, member secretary of Science City and secretary, Science and Technology Department. “The Nobel Path at the Science City will be in honour of Nobel Laureates whose research have redefined life,” reads the plaque with the hand impressions.

Before the inauguration of the exhibition, PM Modi, followed by all nine Nobel Laureates – Dr Ada Yonath, Dr David Gross, Dr Harold Varmus, Dr Randy Schekman, Dr H C Hartmut Michel, Dr Richard Roberts, Dr Serge Haroche, Dr Venkatraman Ramakrishnan and Dr William E Moerner – gave their hand impressions on individual polymer plates placed near the exhibition area.

Among the total 911 Nobel laureates since 1901 till date, including roughly 16 people of Indian origin or those who have worked in India, to have received the Nobel prize, the only Indian citizen Nobel laureate being featured in the exhibition, apart from Rudyard Kipling, the British national who was born in India, is Rabindranath Tagore, who had received the Nobel in Literature in 1913.

The exhibition gives an opportunity to learn about life of Alfred Nobel, get to see objects belonging to the Nobel laureates and also get to know how Nobel Prize-awarded discoveries may affect the future.

Divided into five parts, the first showcases “Nobel Prize in the future” — an interactive section that throws six questions (each on the Nobel Prize category) to the visitors with four different options, which the visitors have to choose from and cast their vote. “Nobel Prize in everyday life” showcases events and items that have been awarded Nobel Prize. “Nobel Prize over the decades” has interesting facts about the awards and their recipients. The “Alfred Nobel” section has items of personal use as well as those used by Alfred in his laboratory, including the suitcase in which he used to carry cutlery, medicine flasks and stationery, mirror reflector used in spectroscopy from his laboratory, along with a manuscript of the poem “You Say I am A Riddle” that he wrote at the age of 18 in 1851 as well as his will.

The “Nobel Prize in our daily lives” section exhibits, for example, the novel Song of Solomon by Toni Morrison, who was awarded the Nobel in Literature in 1993, I Am Malala, the autobiography of Malala Yousafzai, who is the youngest Nobel laureate, spray can developed by Mario Molina and Sherwood Rowland, who received the Nobel in Chemistry in 1995, along with Paul Crutzen, for his work on the ozone layer and a brief description of Rabindranath Tagore.

Modi has referred clear outcomes from the Nobel Prize Series and the Science City. These include follow-up with students and teachers, sessions for school teachers from all over Gujarat during the exhibition, stimulate entrepreneurship locally and awareness on the huge impact that Nobel prize discoveries have had on mankind through health and medicine. The exhibition, open to public for a period of five weeks, is a part of five-day Nobel Prize Series India 2017.

During his opening statement, Nobel Foundation executive director Lars Heikensten said, “For an event of this kind, India is almost ideal. The world’s biggest democracy with a growing economy and a growing population, you are also an important company of the world in Nobel, with roughly 16 people of Indian origin or those who have worked in India to have received the Nobel Prize.”

“Sadly, in the world today, many of the values Alfred Nobel stood for are threatened… we all have a strong reason to involve ourselves to take up the torch of Alfred Nobel and work for what he believed in, in science, in research, in a more human world and for world peace. We have strong hopes in India,” he added.