Schools should be accountable for children’s safety: MP Rajeev Chandrashekhar

Rajya Sabha MP Rajeev Chandrashekhar has written to HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar, flagging concerns over the lack of safety guidelines for children in schools. He cited the case of an eight-year-old girl’s death in Noida last month. Ghazal Yadav had died on January 31 soon after participating in a karate competition in the school.

“I consider issues relating to safety of children as deeply important and so also the crimes committed upon them. The parents, who are devastated by the untimely death, have approached me to ensure justice for their deceased child,” Chandrashekhar said in the letter.

“The case has raised a serious concern regarding the physical safety of our children in educational institutions. Lack of proper child safety guidelines outlining the responsibilities and the accountability of the schools in our country should be questioned,” he said.

A case of negligence was registered against the school at the Ecotech-3 police station in Greater Noida based on a complaint filed by the girl’s parents. However, Ghazal’s parents allege that strict action has not been taken in the case.