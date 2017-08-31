Schools remain closed in J&K’s Nowshera district along LoC

Indian troops guarding the LoC fired in retaliation to silence the Pakistani guns and the heavy exchange of firing between the two sides continued for almost two hours. Indian troops guarding the LoC fired in retaliation to silence the Pakistani guns and the heavy exchange of firing between the two sides continued for almost two hours.

A day after ceasefire violations by Pakistan, all the schools in Nowshera sector along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir remain closed for the second consecutive day today, officials said. The district administration decided to close all the 67 schools, along LoC in Nowshera sector–the worst affected in the cross-border shelling, as a precautionary measure for the safety of the students.

“Schools along LoC in Nowshera will remain closed for next three days in view of fresh ceasefire violation yesterday,” District Development Commissioner, Rajouri, Shahid Iqbal Choudhary said

It would also cover the holiday for Eid-ul-Azha on Saturday. Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked and indiscriminate firing and shelling from across the border in Nowshera sector, targeting forward posts and civilian areas yesterday. Indian troops guarding the LoC fired in retaliation to silence the Pakistani guns and the heavy exchange of firing between the two sides continued for almost two hours. However, no loss of life was reported in the Pakistani shelling but the school management decided to close the educational institutions and asked students to return to their homes.

Choudhary said the project to build 100 underground bunkers for the protection of civilians from Pakistani firing and shelling in the sector was in progress.As many as 35 such bunkers are nearing completion with the help of the local people, he said.

