Schools in Haryana to remain closed on May 7, 8 over thunderstorm warning

Schools in Haryana will remain closed on May 7, 8. (Express Photo) Schools in Haryana will remain closed on May 7, 8. (Express Photo)

In view of the warning of thunderstorm and rain between May 7 and 8 by Meteorological Department, the Haryana government has decided that all government and private schools in the state will remain closed on these days. The announcement was made by Education Minister Ram Bilas Sharma on Sunday.

Haryana Revenue and Disaster Management department has also issued advisory in public interest in view of the possibility of heavy rain, thunderstorms or dust storms on the two days. The Department has suggested safety measures to be taken in case of thunderstorms, dust storms, and squall. A spokesman of the Department said that there is no need to panic and that people should follow the precautions suggested by the Department. All departments have been directed to stay alert, he added.

He said that people should prepare an emergency kit with essential items for safety and survival, secure their houses, carry out repairs and not leave sharp objects loose. The department asked people to secure outside objects that could blow away and cause damage, remove rotting trees or broken branches that could fall and cause injury or damage and listen to the radio, watch TV or read newspapers for weather updates and warnings.

The department also urged people to unplug all electrical equipment and not use corded telephones, at the time of thunderstorm and rains. The government spokesperson added that the people have been advised not to touch plumbing and metal pipes, not to use running water and stay away from structures with tin roofs and metal sheeting. People should not take shelter near or under trees, do not use metallic objects, stay away from power and telephone lines and get out of water pools, lakes, small boats on water bodies and take safe shelter immediately.

