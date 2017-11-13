Tamil Nadu rains: Schools shut in Chennai, Tiruvallur and Kancheepuram districts

A flooded road in Chennai. PTI Photo A flooded road in Chennai. PTI Photo

Schools in Chennai, Tiruvallur and Kancheepuram districts will be closed on Monday as the weather department warned of heavy rains till Wednesday. Chennai and other coastal areas in Tamil Nadu have been receiving intermittent showers since last night.

A depression in the Bay of Bengal is contributing to the rains in coastal areas.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E Palaniswami took stock of the situation and asked district authorities to be prepared.

The regional MeT department has warned of heavy rains in isolated areas in Chennai, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur districts. A holiday has been declared for schools in light of the situation.

Several coastal areas have received up to 30 cm of rainfall.

Although the situation in a few water-logged area’s in Chennai has returned to normal, several low-lying areas outside the city have remained inundated for over a week, causing inconvenience to the residents.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister E Palaniswami has said that the Rs 434 crore storm water drain project which was launched by Jayalalithaa is nearing completion.

