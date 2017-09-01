Schoolkids, RWAs have role in preventing mosquito breeding: Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (File photo) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (File photo)

Stressing on the importance of the role of schoolchildren and RWAs in prevention of mosquito breeding, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today expressed confidence that the people of Delhi can check dengue and chikungunya just like success of the ‘odd-even’ car scheme. He said by giving just 10 minutes for an “inspection” to check mosquito breeding by throwing away stagnant water in their houses and localities, schoolchildren, women and resident welfare associations (RWAs) can put an effective check on dengue and chikungunya.

“I believe if two crore Delhiites campaign against mosquito breeding then it could be another example like the success of odd-even scheme against pollution,” he said in a training and media campaign programme organised by the health department to create awareness against vector-borne diseases like dengue, chikungunya, malaria, and swine flu. Last week, death of a 12-year-old boy due to dengue was reported from Delhi. As per official figures, 950 dengue, 473 malaria, and 339 chikungunya cases have been reported in Delhi.

The government has this year launched an extensive campaign focusing on proactive role of people in preventing mosquito breeding in their houses and neighbourhoods. Speaking at the event, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia said the dengue and chikungunya-causing mosquito has a flight range of 200 metres and called upon people to stop mosquito breeding by throwing away clean, stagnant water lying unattended.

Two short films on role of schoolchildren and RWAs in checking mosquito breeding were shown in the programme. In the next two-three days, both these films will be available at the schools and RWAs, he said. “There are 26 lakh schoolchildren in Delhi. If they are encouraged to check mosquito breeding in their homes and neighbourhood, dengue and chikungunya can be brought under control,” he said. Sisodia said the RWAs interested in further information and training over prevention of mosquito breeding can get it at concerned DC offices at 11 AM on Sundays.

Health Minister Satyendar Jain and senior officials of his department, schoolteachers and principals, and representatives of RWAs also attended the event. Dengue and chikungunya are caused by the Aedes aegypti mosquito which breeds in clear water while the Anopheles mosquito, which causes malaria, can breed in both fresh and muddy water.

