Schoolgoers to greet PM Modi-President Macron in Varanasi today

Posters announcing the visit by PM Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron in Varanasi. (Express Photo by Anand Singh) Posters announcing the visit by PM Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron in Varanasi. (Express Photo by Anand Singh)

A day before Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s proposed visit to his home constituency with French President Emmanuel Macron, the Uttar Pradesh education department directed all schools in Varanasi to ensure that students were present on Monday to greet the two leaders.

Modi and Macron are scheduled to land in Varanasi Monday morning and fly to the neighbouring Mirzapur district where they will inaugurate a 100 MW power plant, before flying back to Varanasi where the two leaders would take a boat ride from Assi to Dashaswamedh ghat. They will also visit the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Handicraft Centre in Badalalpur.

“Students of Classes VII to XII from both private and government schools will stand on either sides of the route from Assi to Dashashwamedh ghat. They will wave balloons and flags of both countries (India and France) to welcome the leaders. Education department officials have intimated all schools regarding this,” a government official said.

Artistes have been roped in for dance performances, while mud wrestling contests and pujas will be held at the 11 ghats the boat will pass by, officials said.

On Saturday, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath flew down to Mirzapur to inspect preparations and security arrangements. He inspected the ghats and held meetings with district authorities and police officials in Varanasi on Friday night. District revenue officers and police officers have been roped in from all neighbouring districts, officials said. The four-day visit of French President Emmanuel Macron to India will conclude on March12.

