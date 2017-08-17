Schoolgirl strangulated to death in park

A class 12 student was allegedly strangulated to death by a man at a park in north-west Delhi’s Rohini area as he did not approve her talking to her other male friends, the police said on Thursday. The incident was reported on Wednesday. The accused, Sarthak Kapoor (18), was not in favour of the girl talking to her other friends, they said.

He used to often visit her school and fight with her friends, too, the police said. The 17-year-old girl was a bright student and had secured 10 cumulative grade point average (CGPA) in Class 10. The accused was the victim’s senior at school. He passed out this year, they said.

On Wednesday, Kapoor picked up the girl from her coaching institute at Rohini’s Sector 17 as he wanted to “talk to her”, the police said. He took her to a lane near a housing society where they had a scuffle over some issue and he strangulated her, they said, adding that the accused panicked and fled the spot.

When the girl did not return home, her father called up her friends, but could not trace his daughter. He also tried to reach Kapoor, but he did not respond, the police said. They said that he then reached the accused’s residence and asked him whether he was aware about his the girl’s whereabouts.

Kapoor pretended to look for her by asking help from her other friends. However, the police grew suspicious and questioned him about the girl’s whereabouts, they said.

Initially, he hesitated, but later confessed to killing the girl, the police claimed, adding that he has been arrested. He also took the police to the spot where he had strangulated her, they said.

The victim’s father told the police that Kapoor would often harass the girl, and even though she tried to maintain distance from him, he would keep on approaching her. Kapoor is pursuing Bachelor in Computer Application (BCA) from an institute in Rohini.

