Delhi: Teacher allegedly thrashes student for not carrying notebook

A class-5 student studying at a Municipal Corporation school in Delhi was allegedly thrashed by his school teacher, on Thursday for not carrying a notebook, reported ANI.

“I was badly thrashed with a pipe by a school teacher. In the past, it has happened with other students too,” the student told ANI.

Meanwhile, the local school inspector told reporters that their team is looking into the matter and also speaking to other students to gather more information. “We are investigating the incident, also speaking to students to verify facts,” he said.

